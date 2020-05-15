The president Jair Bolsonaro admitted on Friday that he spoke the acronym “PF” at the ministerial meeting that is at the center of an investigation into alleged attempted interference with the Federal Police, but claimed he was referring to the safety of his family and said he hopes to see the full video released by the Justice so that the “correct analysis is done.”

President Jair Bolsonaro at the exit of Palácio da Alvorada 05/13/2020 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

Photo: .

Bolsonaro was charged by journalists, in an interview at the exit of Palácio da Alvorada, because he said, two days ago, that he had not said the words “Federal Police”, “investigation” and “Superintendence” during the ministerial meeting. The video of the meeting, which took place on April 22, was requested by the Justice in the investigation that investigates an attempt by the president to interfere in the PF.

“PF word. It has to do with the Federal Police, but it is a PF complaint regarding the intelligence service. I am not going to undergo an interrogation by you. I hope the tape will be made public so that the correct analysis is done, “Bolsonaro said, irritated.

The president also said that the “interference” he referred to would be in the context of the safety of his family, and not when dealing with intelligence.

“I hope in the next few days, maybe hours, that everything I said at the meeting of ministers, the whole video will be exposed,” he said.

Although the president says he intends to see the entire video released, on Thursday night the Attorney General’s Office, which acts in defense of the president, asked that only a few excerpts be added to the process and included in the petition a transcript of these excerpts. .

According to the transcript, the president said he could not be surprised, complained that the PF did not give him information, called it a shame not to be informed by the intelligence services and said he would interfere.

Bolsonaro walks to the Supreme Court to meet with Toffoli

