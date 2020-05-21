President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday in a broadcast via social media that there are many reports of those who took chloroquine at the onset of Covid-19 symptoms and are cured, even though he recognizes that there is currently no scientific proof of effectiveness.

“There are a lot of people who got cured,” said Bolsonaro, who once again did not show any data or study to support such a statement.

After pressure from the president, the Ministry of Health changed its orientation and began to recommend the use of chloroquine and its derivative, hydroxychloroquine, since the early stages of Covid-19. Previously, drugs were recommended only for severe cases

According to the president, many private hospitals were already prescribing the medication, while in the public system the use was “half camouflaged”, since there was no protocol from the ministry. He said that now, with the new understanding, the prescription of the drug is released on the network of the Unified Health System (SUS).

Bolsonaro criticized the decision by a group of PT senators to have filed an application with the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) to nullify the validity of the protocol that expanded the use of chloroquine. He said that if it goes back to what it was before, public patients will have to stop using chloroquine, while the private hospital user will be able to use it.

In a milder tone than in previous speeches, the president said that the restrictive policy of social isolation depends on each governor or mayor, but stressed that he wants “Brazil to return to normality”. He participated in the morning of a videoconference with governors and mayors, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), and the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP).

Bolsonaro said he even defended the use of the mask, which he said was a way of allowing business to reopen, and repeated that a good part of the population will become infected with the virus.

