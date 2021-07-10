Bolsonaro accuses Brazilian electoral court of stealing votes

. videos

Ortega “is afraid of losing power,” says lawyer for opposition leaders

Managua, Jul 9 . .- Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega “is desperate, he has lost popular support, and is afraid of losing his power,” and that is why he has detained his opponents with a view to the general elections of November 7, in which the president will seek a new re-election. This was assessed this Friday by the American lawyer Jared Genser, defender of the Nicaraguan presidential candidates of the opposition detained Félix Maradiaga and Juan Sebastián Chamorro García, during a telematic press conference with journalists in Managua. “What Ortega does, in his cases (Chamorro García and Maradiaga), absolutely lacks decency. If Ortega were a strong president he would not stop his opponents and he would win in a fair election, but it is obvious that he is desperate, he has lost the popular support, and he is afraid of losing his power, “said Genser, who connected to the video conference from Washington (USA). “A person who does things like that (arrest opponents) to maintain their power is a really small person, without power,” said the lawyer. Nicaragua is experiencing convulsive weeks after the arrests of opposition leaders that take place ahead of the November 7 general elections in which Ortega, a former Sandinista guerrilla who returned to power in 2007, seeks re-election for five more years. The Nicaraguan Police, led by Francisco Díaz, a brother-in-law of Ortega, are holding under arrest the presidential candidates of the opposition Cristiana Chamorro, Arturo Cruz, Félix Maradiaga, Juan Sebastián Chamorro, Miguel Mora and Medardo Mairena, whom they accuse of “treason to the homeland “. In addition, two former vice chancellors, two former dissident Sandinista ex-guerrillas, a business leader, a banker, a former first lady, five opposition leaders, two student leaders, two peasant leaders, a journalist, two former NGO workers, and a driver from Cristiana Chamorro. FORCED DISAPPEARENCES? For the lawyer, the detentions of opposition leaders apply as “forced disappearances”, as described by the National Unity, to which Maradiaga belongs. “When a person is detained by the State and the State refuses to acknowledge the arrest or provide information about the detained person, it is an example of forced disappearances,” Genser explained when consulted by Efe. The relatives of the opponents, who have been gradually arrested since May 28, assure that the authorities have not allowed them and the lawyers to visit their relatives in prison. Also that the hearings have been held in private and secret, without the presence of their lawyers. Genser observed that “unfortunately there is a very long history of disappearances like this, and that is why the situation in these cases is very serious.” He reported that they have “had contacts” with the Committee of the International Red Cross, although he did not offer further details. ILLEGAL LAW? On the other hand, the US lawyer argued that the Law for the Defense of the Rights of the People to Independence, Sovereignty and Self-Determination for Peace, cited by the authorities to arrest opponents, “is illegal under international law.” . That law, promoted by the Executive and approved by the Sandinista-majority National Assembly on December 21, lists “traitors to the homeland” and disqualifies them from running for public office. Genser alleged that Nicaragua is a state party to international law, civil and political rights treaties, and to the Inter-American Convention on Human Rights, “and under these binding legal obligations, this law is illegal.” Ortega, who returned to power in 2007 after coordinating a Governing Board from 1979 to 1984 and presiding over the country for the first time between 1985 and 1990, has accused opposition leaders of trying to overthrow him with the support of the United States and has called them of “criminals”. .