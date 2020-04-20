BRASILIA – When answering this Monday, the 20th, to a journalist’s question about the number of coronavirus deaths in the country, the president Jair Bolsonaro stated that he is not “grave digger”. Bolsonaro gave the statement at the end of the afternoon, at the Palace of the Dawn, official residence of the Presidency, while talking to journalists and supporters.

According to the Ministry of Health, until this Monday, Brazil registered 2,575 deaths and 40,581 confirmed cases of people infected by the coronavirus. “President, today we had more than 300 deaths. How many deaths do you think …”, asked a journalist when Bolsonaro interrupted him. “Hey, man, who talks about … I’m not an undertaker, right?”, declared the president. The reporter then tried to ask the question again. “I’m not an undertaker, okay?”, Repeated the President of the Republic.

In the morning, when leaving the Palácio da Alvorada, making a comment about the epidemic, Bolsonaro said that 70% of the population will be contaminated and “do not want to run away from it”.

“Approximately 70% of the population will be infected. There is no point in wanting to run from it. It is true. Are you afraid of the truth?” He said. Last month, after returning from a tour of Brasília, Bolsonaro said that everyone will “die someday” and that to face the virus it is necessary to act “as a man”.

This is a reality, the virus is there. We’re going to have to face it, but face it like a fucking man. Not like a kid. Let’s face the virus with reality. Is life. We will all die one day.

President Jair Bolsonaro speaks to journalists outside the Palácio da Alvorada 04/20/2020 REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

Photo: .

Chloroquine



Asked if at the meeting today, the president discussed the use of chloroquine with Teich, Bolsonaro said that the new minister is a researcher and that he “does not bet 100% chips anywhere”.

“He (Teich) thinks that the drug he has to use now – the drug, not medicine – that can really cure or prevent the person from being intubated, he has no opposition to that,” he said.

Upon arriving at Palácio da Alvorada, when he stopped to speak to journalists, Bolsonaro also said that he “cheers and asks God” that something concrete appear as the solution for the treatment of patients with the new coronavirus.

“It may be that something better appears than hydroxy (chloroquine), but so far it is a possibility, but there is a question,” he said. The recommendations for the use of hydroxychloroquine were widely defended by the president before the departure of former minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta. The previous head of Health asked for caution when prescribing the medicine, which has not yet been scientifically proven effective.

Flexibilization



Bolsonaro said Teich wants to assess the numbers of the new coronavirus in the country before deciding on guidelines for easing isolation measures.

The divergences on the indications of social distance, recommended by health authorities, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), to contain the spread of the coronavirus and the position of the president, who calls for the reopening of trade and the return of classes, contributed to the Mandetta’s departure from the ministry.

Bolsonaro and Teich met today at the Planalto Palace for a “quick” meeting, according to the official. “He is arranging names to compose the Ministry. He is a very balanced person. He wants to learn about the numbers so that he can really use concrete numbers to draw a guideline which way he is going,” he said on arriving at the Palácio da Alvorada.

The president pointed out that Teich is also an economist and, therefore, was a good name to be in the leadership of the portfolio. The Chief Executive said that he has only an indication of the composition of the technical staff that Teich should organize. “He is going to do his ministry. But like all ministers, I have veto power,” he said.

Bolsonaro also commented on the flexibility measures adopted by the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (DEM). “It made it quite flexible,” he said. He also mentioned having talked with Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), governor of the Federal District, to analyze the reopening of military and civic-military schools starting on Monday, 27.

On the agenda of the day, Bolsonaro mentioned having met today with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. “I also spoke with Paulo Guedes today. Our intention is to help. But how long will it help? Governors have to signal as well,” he declared, but without detailing what state heads need to indicate to the government.

See more:



Why wear a mask against covid-19? Doctor responds

‘It’s not a little cold’: what the coronavirus cured say

.