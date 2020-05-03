BRASÍLIA – A group of pro-Bolsonaro protesters made a protest this Saturday, 2, in front of the building where the Federal Supreme Court (STF) minister, Alexandre de Moraes, lives in São Paulo – the magistrate suspended the appointment of the new director of the Federal Police that had been defined by President Jair Bolsonaro.

Using a megaphone, about 20 protesters, with cars parked on the sidewalk covered with the Brazilian flag, cursed Moraes and asked him to go down to the street. The minister was called “a communist who does not like the police” and who was “afraid of Ramage”.

O state found that two people were eventually arrested by the São Paulo Civil Police and that they could be targeted for prosecution for threat, slander, injury and defamation. Sought by the report, the minister did not comment on the matter.

The assaults and threats against the STF minister stem from his decision taken on Wednesday, 29. A few hours before the inauguration ceremony of the new PF general director, Alexandre Ramagem, a friend of the Bolsonaro family chosen to occupy the post, Alexandre de Moraes suspended the appointment. The preliminary decision responded to a request submitted by the PDT after the government issued a decree confirming the nomination.

According to Moraes, the previous statements given by the ex-minister of Justice and Public Security, Sergio Moro, about the attempt to interfere in the autonomy of the corporation, in addition to the dissemination of messages exchanged with the ex-minister and the opening of the inquiry in the same Supreme to investigate the charges, motivated the need to prevent the possession of Ramage.

