BRASÍLIA – Congresswoman Bia Kicis (PSL-DF) appeared on Wednesday, 20, in the plenary of the Chamber, wearing a protective mask with the inscription “So what?”. The question became the symbol of neglect when, on April 28, President Jair Bolsonaro said he had nothing to do with the record number of deaths in the new coronavirus pandemic.

“So what? I’m sorry. Want me to do what? I’m a Messiah, but I don’t do a miracle,” said Bolsonaro about 20 days ago when asked, at the time, about the fact that Brazil has overtaken China in number of deaths. After that sentence, Bolsonaro was bombed on social media and rehearsed a change of tone about the disease, despite defending the loosening of social isolation.

Dressed in the mask, Bia Kicis praised the change in the protocol regarding the use of chloroquine in the Chamber plenary. On Wednesday, as determined by President Jair Bolsonaro, the Ministry of Health started to recommend the drug also for mild cases of covid-19, although there is no scientific evidence on the effectiveness of the treatment.

“I want to praise the new protocol from the Ministry of Health, now that it releases hydroxychloroquine for SUS care, at the beginning of treatment, along with other drugs that have been shown to be effective in fighting coronavirus, as long as they are used at the right time” , said Bia.

After receiving criticism on the networks, the deputy told Estadão / Broadcast that the mask with the question “So what?” it was a gift from a supporter, after she made a video using the questioning to report “irregularities” committed by state governments during the pandemic. “So what if the government of Santa Catarina bought for 33 million respirators and received none of them?” is one of the phrases in the video.

“This is an anonymous text that I decided to turn into a video. So, I read the text. This video went viral. A follower of mine, who works with gifts, made the mask and t-shirts and took it to me at the demonstration (in support) to the president) “, said Bia. “This mask is even with the photo in the video because it refers to this text that I recorded”.

Today I had the opportunity to praise, from the Plenary, the new protocol of the Ministry of Health, which allows for early treatment with Hydroxychloroquine, similar to what has been practiced in several countries and by private hospitals in Brazil. Now those who depend on SUS will also have access. pic.twitter.com/iRp2Dk4IxJ – Bia Kicis (@Biakicis) May 21, 2020

In 2006, the then deputy Ângela Guadagnin (PT-SP) danced on the floor of the Chamber soon after the House absolved her PT colleague João Magno from the request for cassation for breach of parliamentary decorum. Magno was accused of involvement in the monthly allowance scheme.

At the time, Angela’s celebration was dubbed “pizza dance” and she ended up making a public apology.

When Bolsonaro came out with an “So what?” On April 28, Brazil recorded 474 deaths from the coronavirus in 24 hours. Currently, however, that number has practically doubled.

