The Bolsonarist group “300 for Brazil”, led by activist Sara Winter, made a protest on Saturday night in front of the headquarters of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), in Brasília. The group carried lighted torches, and some people wore masks from horror movie characters covering their entire faces.

The demonstrators carried a banner that read “300” and also lit torches and marched in front of the Supreme Court shouting slogans against the Supreme Court and Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the fake news inquiry.

The act comes after Sara and Bolsonarista businessmen have been the subject of search and seizure warrants in the scope of the investigation that investigates threats, offenses and fake news against court ministers and their families.

“We came to collect, we came to collect, the Supreme Court will not shut us up”, “bald, tired, shameless Alexandre”, “cowardly minister, we want freedom” and “unconstitutional, immoral Alexandre” were some of the chants of order sung by the group, according to videos disseminated on the social networks of the members of the demonstration.

STF members heard privately by the Estadão / Broadcast pointed out similarities between the Sara Winter protest and the demonstration of neo-Nazis and members of the Ku Klux Klan that took place in 2017 in the city of Charlottesville, in the United States. The “KKK” is a racist organization in the United States that preaches white supremacy and has practiced countless violent acts against blacks.

The report sought the Federal Police and STF to comment on the protest in Brasilia, but they did not comment until the publication of this text. Planalto said it would not comment.

“About our protest yesterday: the idea was of a supporter who is Jewish and who bought the torches and masks was an organizer of the 300 who is black. To the left, torch: Nazi symbol. They will always try to get this narrative here. “, Sara wrote on Twitter this Sunday morning (31).

After the operation last Wednesday (27), Sara released a video on social networks with offenses to Moraes and the other ministers of the Court. She even challenged Moraes to “exchange punches”.

“They are not going to shut me up at all. On the contrary, I am an extremely resilient person. Now, man, isn’t he living in São Paulo? Because if he were here I would be at his door inviting him to “exchange punches” with me. I swear to God, this is my will. I wanted to exchange punches with this “motherfucker” of this “broken-in”! Unfortunately I can’t, but I wanted to. He lives there in São Paulo, right? you wait for me, Alexandre de Moraes. You will never have peace in your life again! “, shouted the activist.

The video was sent by Moraes to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, who sent it to the Federal Public Ministry of the Federal District. The case is now with attorney Frederick Lustosa de Melo, who has been pressured by colleagues to immediately ask the Federal Court to impose precautionary measures against the activist.

