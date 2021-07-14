Bolsava fell on his Budapest debut

Aliona Bolsava fell in front of Dalma Gálfi by 7-6 (4) and 6-3 in the first round of the WTA 250 from Budapest and, thus, was eliminated from the Hungarian contest. The Spanish had several problems with her serve (she got only 64% of first serves with which she won 51% of the points) since she gave it up five times out of the 15 that her rival generated.

All the results of the day

Bernarda Pera 5-7, 6-1 and 6-2 to Julia Grabher Olga Danilovic 6-2 and 6-2 to Tamara Korpatsch Alexandra Sasnovich 6-0, 2-0 and retirement to Timea Babos Panna Udvardy 6-3 and 6- 1 to Mayar Sherif Anhelina Kalinina 6-4 and 7-6 (5) to Anna Kalinskaya Danielle Collins 6-2 and 6-1 to Martina Di Giuseppe Ana Bogdan 6-4 and 7-5 to Varvara Lepchenko Ivana Jorovic 5-7, 7-6 (6) and 7-6 (3) to Jaqueline Cristian Reka Jani 6-4 and 7-5 to Elisabetta Cocciaretto

