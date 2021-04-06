Bolsava eliminates Schmiedlova in Bogotá

The Spanish Aliona Bolsava, 108 of the WTA ranking, defeated this Monday by 6-4, 3-6 and 6-1 Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova on the first round of the tournament Bogota and will face the winner of the match between her compatriot in the round of 16 Sara sorribes and the italian Sara Errani.

Bolsava, who has won six individual titles on the ITF circuit, knocked down the champion of the 2018 edition in two hours and six minutes in a very close match that became unbalanced in the last set, in which the Spanish swept a rival who did not She has won a WTA title since she won in the Colombian capital three years ago.

On the other hand, the Colombian Emiliana arango, 20, was eliminated by china Yafan Wang, eighth favorite for the title, in a very close match that ended with partials of 6-4, 5-7 and 7-5.

First thing in the morning Nuria Párrizas was imposed by 6-3 and 6-2 to Cristina Bucsa in the Spanish duel of the first round, while the Italian Jasmine paolini, 103 of the global ladder, swept the American Kristie ahn with partials of 6-3 and 6-0.

The Swiss also obtained their pass to the second round Stefanie voegele, that in a close match he won 3-6, 6-1 and 6-4 french Chloé Paquet; the bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova, which overcame 6-2 and 6-3 to the german Anna-Lena Friedsam, and china Zheng Saisai, main favorite for the title, who defeated with a convincing 6-3 and 6-1 to the american Usue Maitane Arconada.

The tournament, which is the most important of the women’s circuit in Latin America, takes place without an audience due to covid-19 at the Country Club in Bogotá and will distribute $ 250,000 and 280 WTA points for the champion.