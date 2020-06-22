We will have a great match this Monday, June 22, continuing with day 27 of the Serie A 2019-2020when the Bologna I wanted to surprise by taking advantage of their local condition, but I would have to do a perfect duel before a Juventus who will go out to impose his hierarchy on his visit to the Renato Dall’Ara.

Time and Channel Bologna vs Juventus

Campus: Renato Dall’Ara, Bologna, Italy

Hour: 9:45 pm from Italy and Spain. 2:45 pm from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 4:45 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 12:45 am PT / 3:45 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: ESPN in Mexico and Latin America. ESPN + in the United States.

Bologna vs Juventus LIVE

The box of Bologna he had been fulfilling a good campaign in general terms, staying away from the relegation zone which is his main objective. After 26 duels they had added 9 wins, 7 draws and had lost 10 times.

Felsinei He had action for the last time on the already distant 29 February when they visited Lazio being overcome 2-0.

For its part, the Juventus he was dominating the actions in a very closed campaign, he knows that he will have to come with everything. They had 20 wins, 3 draws and lost in 3 duels after 26 dates.

The Vecchia Signora had activity last Wednesday at the Italian Cup final where they suffered a very hard loss in penalties at the hands of Napoli, it will be necessary to see how it affects them to have lost that title.

As he Bologna as the Juventus they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to take a step in the fight for their goals in this return; in the general table we find the Bologna in tenth position with 34 points, while the Vecchia Signora is leader with 63 units in the A series. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Bologna vs Juventus.

