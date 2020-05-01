“As my lady said, we sent a kid to Barcelona and they returned a man to us.” This was explained by Osvaldo Bolmaro last summer on the occasion of a talk at the Almafuerte Club in Las Varillas, a small city located east of the province of Córdoba, Argentina. Osvaldo is the father of Leandro Bolmaro, the pearl of Argentine basketball who, at 19 years old, has just made himself known to the Spanish fans thanks to several brilliant actions during his debut in the Endesa League with Barça, in the match against Valencia Basket, especially with one-handed assistance from the half court and an entry into the basket finished with a mate.

His budding career has been meteoric. Until 2015 he shared basketball with athletics. He became the national champion of the combined events (javelin throw, weight, high jump, length, fences and 800 meters). “Athletics had bored me a little and I liked basketball and entertained more. It was a very difficult decision, but I think I was right, ”he explained to the Argentine digital newspaper MundoD. “Athletics helped me a lot because of the issue of coordination. I am happy to have practiced it since now I feel more comfortable thanks to that training ”.

Bolmaro’s irruption in the Barça first team occurred after the two starting bases, Thomas Heurtel and Kevin Pangos, also Pau Ribas, who sometimes also works in that position, were injured and he was left alone for the position the newly signed emergency Malcolm Delaney. Bolmaro, when he signed for five years for Barça in August 2018, played as a shooting guard or forward. But the Barça coaches drew up a plan to adapt him to the base position and, thus, take advantage of his athletic skills, his coordination despite the fact that he is 2.03 meters tall, his good handling of the ball and his vision of the game. He has managed to adapt to that and to the rapid changes he has had to face.

Since the former Argentine international Daniel Farabello observed him in a tournament in 2015, offers began to arrive. He opted for Bahía Basket, a club that had gone through many economic difficulties and which was helped by former players such as Pepe Sánchez. The former Barça and Unicaja base, among others, tutored Bolmaro’s first steps in Bahia, where he also worked with Sebastián Ginobili, brother of Manu, the former player of the Spurs.

Pepe Sánchez also opened the doors of several tournaments in which the young talents of world basketball are measured and observed, such as Basketball Without Borders, NCAA Next Generation and Nike Hoop Summit. This is how the call came from Barcelona. Shortly after his arrival, Diego Ocampo, his coach at Barcelona B, said: “He has a great first step, he shoots three points very well and can be a good defender. We are going to have to work with him on something very important in a player’s career, which is to have a trade. We want him to gain experience and gradually form himself until completing his process, as, for example, Pablo Prigioni, who had to grow up in the LEB – it would become the second division – with Alicante before becoming a star in the ACB ”. Bolmaro has already given some sparks of his talent at the highest level. Svetislav Pesic is not short: “Soccer has its Leo and now basketball, too.”

Mirotic mentors

Last summer was stressful for Leo Bolmaro. After a year at Barça B in which he averaged 10.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 23 minutes, he declared himself eligible in the draft of the NBA that was held on June 20. But in the end he chose to desist. You can either re-apply or wait to be automatically chosen when you turn 22. Until July 7, he played with the Argentine team in the U19 World Cup and later was called up for the absolute World Cup, although it was one of Sergio Hernández’s discards. During the concentration, Scola was one of his mentors and advised him, above all, on issues such as food and rest that are required.

Bolmaro lives in Barcelona with two of his colleagues in the filial team, Jaime Fernández and Nikola Zizic. In the first team, his main mentor is Nikola Mirotic, precisely the one who made good his wonderful assistance in the match against Valencia.

