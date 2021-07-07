Bollywood star Dilip Kumar dies at 98

Dilip kumar

. – Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar has died at the age of 98, his doctor confirmed to CNN.

Considered one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema, he passed away on Wednesday morning in Mumbai.

“Dilip Kumar passed away at 7:30 am this morning, after a prolonged illness, at the age of 98,” Dr. Jalil Parkar, who was treating him at the Hinduja hospital in Mumbai, told CNN.

By the 1950s, Kumar was already one of Bollywood’s biggest stars and in 1952 he received the first of eight Filmfare Awards for Best Actor, for his appearance in the film “Daag.”

Kumar, along with Bollywood heavyweights Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, holds the record for the most Filmfare Awards won in the Best Actor category.

He is best known for his 1960 film “Mughal-E-Azam”, one of Bollywood’s biggest hits.