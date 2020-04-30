Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor loses his life at 67 years old | AP

Indian actor Rishi Kapoor, Scion of the Kapoor family, the most famous in Bollywood, lost his life. The actor was 67 years old and had leukemia. Bollywood icon from India, Amitabh Bachchan, tweeted on Thursday “Rishi Kapoor disappeared … just f @ ll3cer … I’m destroyed.”

Kapoor was hospitalized in Mumbai on Wednesday and lost his life on Thursday, according to a family statement. The famous returned to India last September after receiving treatment in the United States for almost a year. He was hospitalized twice in February.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Kapoor was an inexhaustible source of talent.

It may interest you: Irrfan Khan, famous Bollywood actor, loses his life at 53

I will always remember our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about Indian movies and progress.

Her father Raj Kapoor and grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor were also part of Bollywood, the great Hindi language film industry based in the western coastal city of Mumbai.

Read also: Troy Sneed, gospel singer, loses his life when infected

Rishi Kapoor received the National Film Award for his debut role as a child artist in his father’s 1970 film “Mera Naam Joker”. He acted in more than 90 movies. His wife, Nitu Singh, co-starred in several of his films. Her son Ranbir Kapoor is a current Bollywood actor.

He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Congress party, said this was a terrible week for Indian cinema, as another major actor, Irrfan Khan, who lost his life on Wednesday, also from cancer. He said that Kapoor had a great admirer who followed him from generation to generation.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir. pic.twitter.com/TR6GVSN4m7 – PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra)

April 30, 2020

Movie star Priyanka Chopra He said that Kapoor’s departure was the end of an era. “#Rishisir your sincere heart and your immeasurable talent will never be found again.”

Kapoor’s popular hits included “Laila Majnu”, a tale of legendary Indian lovers, “Debt”, “Moonlight”, “Sometimes”, “Sea” and “Lightning”. In 1999, he directed “Let’s Go Back”. He switched to supporting roles in the 2000s and popular films included “Namastey London” and “Love Aj Kal” or “Love Today and Tomorrow”. He acted until recently and his latest film “The Body” was released in 2019.

.