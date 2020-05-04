The Detroit-based American company Bollinger Motors has presented its electric cab chassis B2 chassis cab based on platform and passenger compartment B1 and B2. The objective of this new Bollinger product is to transform the basis of its two electric models in multipurpose vehicles, using the platform, the powertrain and the cabin, and modifying the rear part so that it can become a ambulance, commercial vehicle, crane, or construction auxiliary vehicle.

Last month, Bollinger announced that it would make its electric platform and its dual-motor Chassis E Class 3 traction system, which can accommodate up to three tons, available to third parties so they could implement it in their own commercial trucks. Now, add to this offer the B2 Chassis Cab, which, as its name suggests, adds to the platform a passenger cabin which can accommodate the driver and passenger in the case of the two-door and up to five occupants with the four-door. It is also possible to configure different wheelbase lengthening the possibilities of the work area.

B2 two-door chassis cab.

After the passenger compartment, there is sufficient space for design the work truck that each user wants. Thus, the end result can be for example an ambulance, an auxiliary vehicle for construction or maintenance, a truck for commercial use or even a crane. The potential offered by the design presented by Bollinger leaves third parties free to choose an electric vehicle for their fleet, covering any need. The load it will be able to handle is up to 2,200 kilograms, below the capacities of the Chassis E Class 3 chassis that supports loads of between 4,500 and 6,300 kilograms.

As its own product, Bollinger has developed a radical and electric SUV called B1 and a four-seater pick-up, called B2. Both are based on the same plascooter type platform It uses the cabin chassis developed internally by the company. Both the chassis and body are made of aluminum, making them lightweight and easy to manufacture and repair, as the body panels are easily replaceable.

Different configurations of the B2 Chassis Cab.

As in the case of the basic platform announced last month, the B2 Chassis Cab includes a battery of 120 kWh capacity. In this case, no information has been offered if, optionally, the largest one that reaches 180 kWh can be incorporated. As for the powertrain, the cab chassis will have two electric motors, one on each axle, which provide four-wheel drive and, in the case of the B1 and B2, a combined total power of 458 kW (614 hp) and a torque of over 900 Nm. The self-leveling hydro-pneumatic transmission system and electronic stability control are also included in this cab chassis.

The wheelbase of the B2 Chassis Cab can be varied depending on the type of vehicle.

Both B1 and B2 and Chassis E Class 3 will be manufactured from 2021, although Bollinger has not yet announced the location of the plant in which they will be assembled. The production of the B2 Chassis Cab in its two cab variants will be added at the end of 2021.

