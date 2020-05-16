From the solitude of her humble abode full of old rags, Dominga Aduviri contemplates her neighborhood and watches the stony path arrive at the person who, without knowing it, “adopted” her.

In a suburb of the city of La Paz, in Bolivia, the 31-year-old architect Wilmer Gutiérrez decided to support his neighbor to assist her in times of quarantine, a measure that the interim government of Jeanine Áñez determined on March 22 to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus and it recently spread until May 31.

“Adopt a grandfather” is a campaign that has interested some 20 young Bolivians who have already helped 12 older adults. The initiative appeals to anyone who can look for a neighbor who is over 60 years old and help them with whatever they need —respecting basic hygiene rules— because older adults are considered a vulnerable population to present complications in case of catching the virus.

In Bolivia there are until May 15, a little more than 3,200 infected and 164 deaths from the pandemic.

In the country, lethality for the elderly is high risk at the national level, reported the Deputy Minister of Health and Promotion, Eidy Roca.

For many grandparents with other illnesses, it is difficult to go out and do their shopping without help and they are far from their families. That is why it was decided to create this campaign, Sergio Royuela, its coordinator, told The Associated Press.

“I myself live far from my parents and there is no one to see them. So I looked for a neighbor to help me and I did the same in my condominium and adopted another grandfather, and so it multiplied, “he added.

Little by little, requests for help came to the elderly who are in poverty and who need financial help, as is the case of a couple of grandparents who live in the part of a grove where they built a makeshift tent to live after losing their property in a collapse from last year.

Oscar Gemio, 97, and Inés Urrelo, 62, are supported with food and a few words of encouragement from Royuela, who asks them to follow the safety rules to avoid infections, but they prefer not to wear protective masks.

Support even comes from the same seniors. In a residential neighborhood, south of La Paz, a 70-year-old woman called the volunteer Ana Rosa Guzmán to donate food, including: flour, rice, and wheat to support a grandfather who lives in the area tending a plot in a small room in which he lives with his two daughters and his granddaughter.

“I was raised by my grandparents who have already died. For me it is essential to have a grandfather in our lives and to give them a better quality of life in these moments when they need him, ”said Guzman, 30 years old.

The campaign has gone where they did not imagine, Royuela said, but still there are still missing grandchildren. Francisco Huyta, 85, and Guillermina Chumacero, 93, ask for help to donate medicine.

In Bolivia there are more than a million elderly people, which represents 9.2% of the population. President Áñez decreed aid packages for them with bonds, but many of them cannot collect them, as in the case of Mrs. Dominga Aduviri, because she does not have an identity document.

“Can you imagine reaching an old age and that nobody worries or even know if you have an identity card?” Gutiérrez asked himself.