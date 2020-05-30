Shock in Bolivian soccer. Three members of the same family died from coronavirus. This is Frans Román Guzmán, a 25-year-old player, his uncle Luis Carmelo Román and his father Belizario Román, who was the last to die over the weekend, the local press reported.

Frans became the first active footballer to die of the coronavirus. He had a pass through the maximum circuit with the Nacional de Potosí but his career had been developed in the Second Division where he played with the University of Trinidad. He was expected to reemerge at any time due to his processes in the U-15 team, with which he participated in the 2009 South American, and had been in the U-17.

The footballer Frans Román. LAPRENSA / COURTESY

His father, who was the last to die last Saturday, was treasurer of the Beniana Football Association (ABF) and is currently serving as president of the Trinidadian team. His uncle was a coach of Deportivo Perequije, which is part of the First A or Third Division. The three lived in the same house with Belizario’s wife and two daughters, according to the newspaper La Razón.

“We are shocked by everything that is happening in the country and the world, by a virus that has already taken many lives. The coronavirus is hitting Beni. Ask people to comply with the government’s determinations, ”said Ángel Suárez, president of the ABF, in the newspaper El Deber.

Bolivia registers 293 deaths from coronavirus. In the department of Beni it is the second most affected by the pandemic after Santa Cruz, despite being one of the least populated in the country with half a million inhabitants, and the deaths multiplied to such an extent that there are corpses in the homes by lack of coffins and they have made an improvised cemetery exclusively for victims of the Covid-19.