He American dollar it is quoted at 10:00 a.m. Bolivian 6.83, which implied an increase of 1.42% compared to the 6.73 Bolivians of the previous day.

Taking into account the last seven days, the American dollar scores a rise of 1.38% and in the last year it still has an increase in 1.57%. Analyzing this data with that of previous days, adds two consecutive dates on the rise. In reference to the volatility of the last week, it is lower than that accumulated in the last year, so in this last phase it is having fewer changes than the general trend indicates.

In the annual photo, the American dollar it has changed to a maximum of 6.86 bolivianos, while its lowest level has been 6.63 bolivianos. He American dollar it is positioned closer to its value than the minimum.

