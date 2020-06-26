At the beginning of the day the American dollar it is quoted at 10:00 a.m. Bolivian 6.84, which implied an increase of 1.64% compared to the data from the previous day, when it scored 6.73 Bolivians.

In the last seven days, the American dollar accumulates from 0%; However, for a year now it has still maintained a rise in 1.6%. In relation to previous days, it turns around the result of the previous day in which it experienced a decrease of 0.05%, without managing to establish a stable trend in recent dates. In the last week the volatility is clearly higher than the numbers achieved for the last year (9.95%), therefore it presents greater alterations than the general trend of the value.

In the annual photo, the American dollar it has changed to a maximum of 6.86 bolivianos, while its lowest level has been 6.63 bolivianos. He American dollar it is placed closer to its value than the minimum.

