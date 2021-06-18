Bolivian punished for criticizing Conmebol

Rio de Janeiro Brazil.

The Conmebol he suspended for one game and applied a fine of 20 thousand dollars to the Bolivian captain, Marcelo Martins Moreno, after criticizing the South American body for the contagion of covid-19 that are registered in the America’s Cup-2021, informed his Disciplinary Commission.

The body resolved “to suspend the player Marcelo Martins Moreno for one game, consequently the player is automatically suspended for the next match of his team” in the Copa América, he said.

Martins, scorer and idol of Bolivia, who is affected by covid-19, wrote days ago on Instagram: “Thanks to you at Conmebol for this. All the blame is entirely on you !!!“.

The historic Bolivian gunner retracted his post that rose after the Brazilian health authority reported fifty cases of coronavirus linked to the Cup.

The Bolivian forward, who turned 34 today, was suspended for this Friday’s game against chili in Cuiabá, although he would not have played anyway because he is affected by coronavirus.

Bolivia reported three cases before the contest, while two other players were infected during the tournament.

Venezuela, Colombia, Peru and Chile have also reported positive cases in members of their delegations, including soccer players, although they did not identify them.

Conmebol revealed that a total of 65 people tested positive for covid-19 since the Copa América started in Brazil last Sunday.

