Berlin, May 13 . .- The 25 musicians of the Experimental Orchestra of Native Instruments (OEIN), from La Paz (Bolivia) completed this week the second month of confinement in Rheinsberg, in northeast Germany, where they were stranded as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The musicians landed in the German country on March 10 in order to perform at various festivals, but the unexpected paralysis of public life due to the coronavirus just a few days later threw their plans to the ground and left them with no possibility of returning to Bolivia.

Initially, the setting for his confinement could not be more idyllic, since the Rheinsberg Academy of Music, where the orchestra is housed, is part of a palatial complex from the 16th century -although the building is newly built-, located at the shores of a lake in a small town 100 kilometers north of Berlin.

However, with the passage of time, the prospect of a quick return to Bolivia was diluted after various attempts to achieve repatriation failed due to logistical reasons.

40 VIRTUAL ANNIVERSARY

“It is a situation that no one expected,” explains Carlos Gutiérrez, the conductor of the orchestra, who plays contemporary and avant-garde music with traditional Andean instruments and indigenous roots, and that on May 9 he celebrated his 40th anniversary.

Instead of celebrating it with a special celebration concert in La Paz, as planned, the orchestra used the instruments at hand and a different repertoire from the one planned to reach its audience with a live performance through Facebook.

This was not the only gesture of reinvention: after the cancellation of their face-to-face performances, in the months of March and April the OEIN was able to participate in various artistic projects from Rheinsberg, thanks to the German ensemble PHONIX16, with which they collaborate and have accompanied at all times from the beginning of his odyssey.

However, these projects have ended and the group is desperately looking for another source of funding, according to Gutiérrez, who praises all the German organizations that have supported them but is concerned about the future.

The accommodation and food expenses of 25 people amount to about 2,000 euros a day (about $ 2,170); To this must be added that the only possibility that exists at the moment to achieve repatriation is that the musicians charter a plane and take charge of the subsequent 14 days of quarantine in a hotel determined by the Government.

That is why the OEIN – which, after the change of season, has received donations of summer clothing from the Bolivian community in Germany – has launched a crowdfunding campaign on social networks to pay for the return.

“We have a great and powerful desire to return to our country and see our families again,” acknowledges Gutiérrez, although he points out that they are “aware that it would not be a return to normality,” since nothing would be the same as when they left.

AVOID THE GRAY DAYS

The director of the orchestra highlights that the musicians, who communicate daily with their relatives in Bolivia, maintain a “great will to work” to participate in any new project that may arise while they remain in Germany.

In addition to meeting to rehearse, the young people – who are between 17 and 25 years old – have organized theater, poetry and drawing workshops to “maintain cohesion” and raise spirits, although nothing can prevent the occasional “gray day”. “Given the uncertainty of when they can go home.

However, Gutiérrez emphasizes that they are “grateful” that the pandemic has happened in the Rheinsberg environment and not elsewhere, as well as for all the help they have received from German organizations and the experiences they have had in this months.

“Very nice things are happening to us too,” he concludes.

By Clara Palma Hermann

