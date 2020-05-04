Peace.– The acting Minister of Government (Interior) of Bolivia, Arturo Murillo, threatened this Sunday to reveal a list of judges and prosecutors whom he accused of benefiting criminals such as drug traffickers.

“We have a list of judges and prosecutors, we are working on that, the cases that have benefited and why,” he said at a press conference in La Paz, when he denounced that they gave “direct support” to drug traffickers.

The authority rejected that it is an interference in Justice to warn that it can initiate “not only legal actions” against these judges and prosecutors, “but also publish it, with names and surnames, in which cases” those who have participated in that list have participated.

Arturo Murillo asked that no substitute measures be given to prison for crimes such as drug trafficking, femicide, infanticide or the rape of minors.

“They take them to their houses, from their houses they can escape, they make life easier,” he criticized, referring to substitute prison measures granted in some cases.

The policemen risk and even lose their lives “so that a few judges and prosecutors enrich themselves by releasing drug traffickers,” he said, because “they are becoming millionaires at the expense of the drug trafficker.”

The acting minister maintains a critical line with judicial action in the country, in matters such as the fight against drug trafficking, one of the priorities that he insists on having the country’s transitional Executive as its flag.

The appearance was precisely to report the arrest of a drug trafficking accused, something that is regularly repeated in his ministry calls to the media.

In turn, Murillo is questioned for aspects of his management, from sectors such as the Movement to Socialism (MAS) of Evo Morales, who accuses him of criminalizing this party in political persecution without respecting fundamental rights, when he blames this formation and the former president having tolerated drug trafficking in his almost fourteen years in power in Bolivia.

