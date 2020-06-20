The Bolivian government warned this Saturday of the risk of « a coup d’etat » encouraged by the opposition related to former President Evo Morales and warned that it will act drastically against those who violate the current legal order, according to the Minister of Government (Interior), Arturo Murillo .

« We know that we are facing a coup d’etat through (the) legislative assembly and underground drug movements. We are not going to allow it, that is clear to them, » Murillo said at a press conference.

Murillo detailed that threats about interventions in strategic companies were received, and recalled a recent demolition of telecommunication antennas in the Chapare, the region where Morales leads the coca producers.

Added to this are actions of disobedience against the health quarantine, as well as marches and roadblocks, he said.

The minister said he received from the authorities of the opposition-dominated Cochabamba Governorate an ultimatum for the military forces to leave the premises of a protected water dam in anticipation of an attack.

Murillo assures that behind these acts is the Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS), Morales’ party, although without providing evidence.

« A coup d’etat is clearly brewing here, » said the Minister, after explaining that the subversive readings originate in the MAS-controlled Legislative Assembly, which recently blocked the approval of a loan for 320 million dollars with the Fund. International Monetary (IMF) to address the pandemic, due to lack of documentation.

Bolivia accumulates 22,476 infections and 715 deaths.

The government’s biggest friction with Morales’s party is related to President Áñez’s refusal to enact the law that sets September 6 as the date for the general elections, approved by the opposition majority, after an agreement between the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and the parties that will intervene in the elections, among them Juntos, the Áñez front.

The president, who suggests deferring the elections « a month or two, » argues that this will be the worst moment of spread of infections, which puts public health at risk.

The elections were due to take place on May 3, but were delayed by the pandemic. A last poll in March placed Morales’ dolphin, the economist Luis Arce, as the electorate’s favorite with 33.3%, followed by Carlos Mesa (18.3%) and Áñez (16.9%).

