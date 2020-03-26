LA PAZ, Mar 26 (.) – The Bolivian Supreme Electoral Tribunal said Thursday that it presented a bill to postpone the presidential election scheduled for May 3 as a result of the risk posed to the population by the coronavirus pandemic.

The court proposed holding the election on a date between June 7 and September 6, 2020, according to a statement.

“The dialogue table sought a solution that preserves both the basic principles of public health and the requirements of a technically sound and politically impartial election,” the court said.

