The Bolivian Football Federation (FBF) reported that the 14 Bolivian clubs in the Professional Division will receive $ 50,000 each to face the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. This amount will come from the monies granted by the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) for its Evolution program.

The federative entity of Bolivian soccer sent a note to the 14 clubs during this week in which it is announced that an amount of 50 thousand dollars will be delivered, but to benefit from this aid, the institutions must meet a series of requirements.

The procedure to take are: send an official note (letterhead) to the FBF indicating the institutional account in the name of the beneficiary club to which the CONMEBOL funds must be disbursed, attach the invoice for the total amount of the disbursement ( $ 50,000) to the NIT of the FBF and once the funds have been paid, the FBF will grant a period of 72 hours to present the legal support for the application of the funds.

At the end of last month, Cobmebol approved aid to different federations, including that of Bolivia. It was determined that $ 1,169,871 be delivered to the Federation.

Of this amount, 700 thousand will be distributed among the 14 clubs of the first division, 60 thousand will go to the FBF to cover the expenses of their administration, while 140 thousand dollars will go to the nine departmental associations (15 thousand per association) that must use the money they receive in the best way.

For Bolivian clubs, the amount allocated by the FBF is insufficient because most teams have a payroll of more than $ 100,000.

The 14 clubs will demand an explanation of how the amounts of aid from Conmebol and FIFA will be distributed, which also announced that it will deliver money to lower the economic burden on the associations. The amount that FIFA will deliver will be $ 500,000, which also comes from a training program for this season.