Bolivia vs Uruguay: Schedule, probable lineups and where to watch the Copa América match

The Bolivian National Team is playing its last chance to advance to the next round in the Copa América Brasil 2021 facing the Uruguay National Team, in the continuation of matchday 4 in Group B, to be held in the Arena Pantanal stadium next Thursday, June 24 at 4:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, through the screens of Sky Sports on channel 510.

The Bolivian team led by the Venezuelan coach Cesar Farias is in the last position of sector B to remain without units, after being defeated by the national teams of chili Y Paraguay.

While the Uruguayan strategist’s Uruguayan team Oscar Washington Tabárez will seek to achieve its first triumph in the continental tournament, adding a draw against the Chileans and a defeat against Argentina, to be placed in the penultimate position with a point.

Bolivians and Uruguayans will face each other for the sixteenth time in their history in the Copa América, with a balance of 12 victories for the celeste, a draw and two wins for the Green, with 48 goals for the charrúa and six annotations for the altiplano.

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS OF THE BOLIVIA VS URUGUAY GAME IN THE AMERICA CUP:

BOLIVIA

Carlos Lampe (P) Jairo Quinteros Adrián Jusino Lionel Justiniano Juan Carlos Arce Diego Bejarano Ervin Saavedra Roberto C. Fernández Gilbert Álvarez Ramiro Vaca Chura Jeyson

URUGUAY

Fernando Muslera (P) Giovanni González José María Giménez Diego Godín Matías Viña Matías Neighbor Federico Valverde Nicolás de la Cruz Georgian de Arrascaeta Luis Suárez Edinson Cavani

