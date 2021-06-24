Bolivia vs Uruguay: Lineups for the Copa América J4 match

The Bolivian National Team plays its last chance to advance to the next round in the Copa América Brasil 2021, facing the Uruguay National Team, in the corresponding match on day 4 of Group B, on the Arena Pantanal stadium court this afternoon.

The Bolivian team led by the Venezuelan coach César Farías is in the last position of sector B to remain without units, after being defeated by the teams of Chile and Paraguay.

For its part, the whole of Uruguay comes from losing by the minimum against Argentina last day and from drawing against the Chileans, so they will try to get their first victory in the tournament.

Bolivians and Uruguayans will meet for the sixteenth time in their history in the Copa América, with a balance of 12 victories for the Uruguayans, a draw and two wins for the Bolivians.

ALIGNMENTS OF THE MATCH BETWEEN BOLIVIA VS URUGUAY

Bolivia: Lampe (P), Quinteros, Jusino, Justiniano, Arce, Ramallo, Villarroel, Saavedra, Fernandez, Vaca, Chira.

Uruguay: Muslera (P), Giménez, Godín, Viña, Nandez, Vecino, Valverde, De la Cruz, De Arrascaeta, Suárez, Cavani.

