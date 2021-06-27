Bolivia vs Argentina: Schedule, where to see and possible Copa América lineups

The activity of Day 4 of the Copa América 2021 continues this Monday, June 28, with the meeting between the Selection of Bolivia and the Argentina national team, at the Arena Pantanal Stadium, in a meeting that you can enjoy through Sky Sports at 7:00 pm.

The Argentina National Team, led by Lionel Scaloni, has just defeated the Paraguay National Team in their last match and everything indicates that it will advance as the first place in Group A.

Also read: Copa América: Chile’s national team would suffer the loss of four figures in the next phase

For its part, the Bolivian National Team, led by César Farías, has just lost to the Uruguay National Team on the last date and arrives as the only team in the competition that has not yet scored points.

In addition, Bolivia reached this closure of the group stage already eliminated, as the fourth place, which is precisely occupied by Uruguay, has four units.

The possible alignments of Bolivia vs Argentina:

Bolivia: Lampe (P), Quinteros, Jusino, Justiniano, Arce, Ramallo, Villarroel, Saavedra, Fernandez, Vaca, Chira.

Argentina: Martínez (P), Molina, Pezzella, Romero, Tagliafico, Rodríguez, Paredes, Messi, Di María, Gómez, Agüero.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: