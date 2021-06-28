Bolivia vs Argentina: Lineups for the Copa América J4 match

The activity of the group stage of the Copa América 2021 comes to an end this Monday, June 28, with the meeting between the Argentine National Team and the Bolivian National Team, at the Arena Pantanal Stadium.

The Argentine National Team rested on the last date of the competition and arrives as first place in Group A, with two victories and a draw, so it will seek to ensure its pass as leader with a victory.

For its part, the Bolivian National Team arrives as the last in the group and no longer has opportunities to qualify for the next round, since in three rounds it failed to score a point and not even victory would be enough to advance.

The alignments of Bolivia vs Argentina of the Copa América 2021

Bolivia: C. Lampe, E. Saavedra, L. Haquin, A. Jusino, R. Fernández, L. Justiniano, J. Churra. R. Vaca, B. Cespedes, D. Bejarano, G. Álvarez.

Argentina: F. Armani, G. Pezella, L. Martínez, G. Montiel, M. Acuña, G. Rodríguez, E. Palacios, Á. Correa, Á. Gómez, L. Messi, S. Agüero.

