MADRID, Jun 1 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Assembly of Oruro, in the west of Bolivia, voted this Sunday in favor of removing the hitherto governor of the department, Zenón Pizarro, from the Movement to Socialism (MAS), due to the low effectiveness of its measures during the health crisis caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The option of change has won, there is no ratification of the current governor,” said Assembly member of the Democratic Movement Saúl Sánchez, as the Bolivian newspaper ‘La Razón’ has pointed out.

Sánchez has been one of the 21 members of the Assembly who has voted in favor of removing from office both Pizarro and his board, who have had eleven supports during the vote, in which a null vote has also been counted.

Although the main arguments for voting against Pizarro have been the lack of measures and the lack of coordination with the rest of the Assembly to manage the crisis caused by the pandemic, from MAS they have denounced that the rest of the assembly members have moved for “personal interests” to make this decision.

For his part, the President of the Assembly, Edson Oczachoque, explained that being a “representative democracy”, and after “extensive analysis” and a “legal consultation”, “he has won the change.”

Pizarro has been in charge of the department since mid-November 2019, when he took office after the “irrevocable resignation” of the former governor, Víctor Hugo Vásquez.

According to the latest balance provided by the Bolivian Ministry of Health, Oruro has registered 190 cases of the new coronavirus and fourteen deaths. It is the fifth department most affected by the pandemic, far behind other regions such as Santa Cruz, Beni, or Cochabamba.

Regarding global figures, Bolivia has counted 9,592 COVID-19 cases and 310 fatalities, with Santa Cruz being the epicenter of the pandemic in the Andean country, with more than 6,500 infections and almost 150 deaths.