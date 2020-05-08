MADRID, May 8 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Óscar Ortiz Antelo and Fernando Iván Vásquez have sworn in this Friday as the new ministers of Productive Development and Mining, respectively, of the Government of the self-proclaimed interim president of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez.

“Senator Ortiz, welcome, I invited you to the Cabinet with two things in mind. The first is that you work with everything to reactivate the economy and employment because the economy of families suffers from quarantine,” said the president, according to information from the national ABI agency.

Thus, he has clarified that the second reason lies in the creation of bonds to help citizens. “The next step is to create solidarity and massive employment, you work tirelessly in that task,” he said during the ceremony.

“You fought a lot against corruption from the Senate and now fight for transparency in the recovery of the economy and employment,” he insisted.

Shortly afterwards, Áñez wanted to emphasize Vásquez’s good resume and assured that “he knows the world of mining because he worked both within the country and abroad in that field.”

“Mining has always represented the country’s development opportunity and that is why the history of Bolivia is largely the history of mining, that is why the history of Bolivian society and the great social and political conquests of the country is also the history of the Bolivians who worked and work in the mine, “he said.

For his Government, mining will be “again” one of the “most important supports of the Bolivian economy in the coming times – with the pandemic as a backdrop.” “With these resources we are going to promote Potosí and everything the country, but we are also going to promote employment and aid projects, such as bonds, to recover the families’ economy, “he said.