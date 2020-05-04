MADRID, May 4 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Minister of Government of Bolivia, Arturo Murillo, has accused this Monday the Movement to Socialism (MAS) of former President Evo Morales, of trying to bring forward the new elections to “continue stealing” if he returns to power.

Murillo has referred to the law passed last week by Congress, with a majority of the MAS, to hold the general elections, initially scheduled for May 3 and postponed ‘sine die’ by the coronavirus, within 90 days.

In this way, the Assembly has ignored the objections made by the interim president, Jeanine Áñez, who has advocated holding the elections “when they are not a risk to health.”

“MAS is interested in returning to continue stealing, but basically its main interest is to continue protecting drug trafficking,” Murillo said in an interview with Radio Panamericana.

Murillo has affirmed that, if the MAS wants to advance the elections, it is to return as soon as possible to the Palacio Quemado because the blows against drug trafficking dealt in these months by the interim government would be “direct economic damage”.

“That is direct economic damage to MAS because many of that party are involved in drug trafficking, they have been protecting the illicit and all drug traffickers directly and indirectly,” he stressed, according to the ABI news agency.

Murillo delves into his statements on Sunday, when he reported that the government has “a list of judges and prosecutors” who would have “indirectly supported” drug traffickers and threatened to publish it if they continue to “free crime.”

“If we all do not put on the shirt of the people of Bolivia, who want to fight drug trafficking, against rapists, feminicides, we will be forced to have to publish their names, surnames and in which cases they have participated”, said.

The Government Minister made these statements at the appearance to report on the arrest of the alleged drug trafficker Jhonsy Darío Candia Castedo, alias’ El ‘Tinajas’, who was arrested for the first time in June 2019 but was shortly thereafter placed under house arrest and was fled.

“His father is Orlando Candia Zelada, deceased pilot, and his mother is the famous Mayerling Castedo Molina, who was widely spoken of as being protected during the time of Mr. Morales’ narco-government,” said Murillo.