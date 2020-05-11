MADRID, May 11 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The president of the Episcopal Conference of Bolivia (CEPB), Monsignor Ricardo Centellas, has launched harsh criticism this Sunday against the self-proclaimed interim president of the country, Jeanine Áñez, whom he accuses of being “too” aware of “placing their people in institutions public “.

In a religious ceremony to mark Bolivian Journalist Day, Centellas has also criticized the recent government decree authorizing the use of transgenic seeds for the cultivation of corn, sugar cane, cotton, wheat and soybeans, and has asked to “find out” the truth behind this new law.

“We cannot overlook the fact that in Bolivia the current government is issuing a decree on transgenics and we have to find out what is the truth behind this decree. A narcojet recently appeared, what is the truth behind this drug trafficking action,” asked during his homily, which the Bolivian portal Primera Línea Noticias has echoed.

“The government cannot keep silent, it has to explain to Bolivians what is happening, a transitional government that is too concerned with placing its people in public institutions is not a transitional government,” he added.

In this sense, the also archbishop of Sucre has joined the criticism of some sectors of Bolivian society that accuse Áñez of wanting to remain in power, more after he announced his candidacy for the next elections, despite the fact that a principle He assured that he would not.

Centellas has asked the press to remain alert since “journalism has the job of unmasking this reality”, since “Bolivians have to know exactly if this government is interested in life”, as it says in its “speech “because” it doesn’t work like that from behind “.

“We cannot live on intentions, they are not the truth and the truth is the facts, and there is journalism,” said the priest in relation to the government’s unfulfilled promises to get more respirators and beds for intensive care facilities in where are some of the 2,556 positive cases for Covid-19 that the country has registered along with 118 deaths.