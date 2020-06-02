MADRID, Jun 2 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Bolivia’s political parties and the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) have reached an agreement on Monday to postpone the general elections, which will take place the first week of September instead of August, as reported by the Bolivian press.

The agreement to postpone the elections came after former Bolivian President Evo Morales indicated, through a message on the social network Twitter, that his party, Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS), would support him due to the context of COVID- 19.

“Democracy is participation in elections but also taking care of the well-being of the people. Health and life will always be our priority,” Morales assured. “If it is necessary to make the election date more flexible to protect health and guarantee the vote of the people, we will help as a party,” he added.

After Morales’ pronouncement, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Choque, specified that the MAS was not “closed” and that “no law is set in stone,” the local newspaper ‘El Deber’ reported.

“Evaluating the situation of this disease that is throughout the national territory, we will listen to the TSE when it asks us to modify the electoral calendar,” he said.

The Bolivian Senate and Congress approved in early May a law that contemplated the holding of elections in a period not exceeding 90 days after the date previously set for the appointment, May 3, was postponed by the health crisis unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, with the new law, the elections should have been held before August 2.

With the elections, Bolivia aspires to settle the political crisis in which it is immersed by the “irregularities” detected by the Organization of American States (OAS) in the presidential elections of last October 20. Morales resigned on November 10 amid a wave of violence that left more than 30 dead. Currently, he is in Argentina as an asylee.

According to the voting intention surveys carried out before the Covid-19 health crisis emerged, the MAS candidate and Minister of Economy during Morales’ term, Luis Arce, left with a broad advantage over the rest of the competitors. .

In Bolivia, until now, almost 10,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, while deaths from this cause exceed 300.