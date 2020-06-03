An agreement between political parties and the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) allowed on Tuesday to set the date for the Bolivian general elections to September 6, after being postponed by Covid-19, which will allow to leave behind the crisis unleashed by the elections canceled last year.

The president of the TSE, Salvador Romero, announced that he will send Congress a bill that provides for the vote on Sunday, September 6, and “once the law is published, the electoral body will set that day as the date of the 2020 general election through of a resolution. “

The tenor of the project was agreed by the political formations in reserved meetings, according to political sources.

Bolivia had to go to elections on May 3, but due to the eruption of the coronavirus, they were postponed until before August 2. But the persistence of the pandemic and the requests not to sacrifice the health of Bolivians prompted a new agreement.

Romero said that the TSE will work to create biosecurity conditions during the elections. The pandemic has infected more than 10,500 people and has killed 343 in this country of 11 million inhabitants.

“We do not ignore or underestimate the complex conditions of carrying out the work on the ground,” said the official to the main candidates for the presidency.

Then he added that the TSE “has taken into account the effects of the coronavirus” for the preparation of the elections.

– Protests against Áñez –

Bolivia will return to the polls after the elections of October 20 of last year, annulled after violent protests by the opposition, which denounced a fraud in favor of then President Evo Morales. The Organization of American States (OAS) said in a report that there were irregularities in the vote.

Morales resigned on November 10 after almost 14 years in power and left for Mexico, where he received political asylum. A month later he moved to Argentina as a refugee, from where he leads his party, the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS).

The social upheaval of October and November 2019 left more than 30 dead, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

After the resignation, the then right-wing senator Jeanine Áñez assumed the Bolivian presidency on an interim basis with the sole mission of calling for new elections, but later announced her candidacy.

The Áñez government suffers the protests of peasants and indigenous people close to the former Aymara president, some criticisms that have also been joined by former president Carlos Mesa and Luis Fernando Camacho, promoter of the protests that led to Morales’s resignation.

– Rejection of Camacho –

After the announcement of the TSE, the economist Luis Arce, Morales’ dolphin and leader in the polls, assured that Bolivians should be “given the certainty that this year there will be elections” with measures against the coronavirus.

In addition to Arce, some candidates spoke in favor of the new electoral date, with the exception of Camacho, fourth in intention to vote, who stated on Twitter that the TSE “lies” since his party “is not part of that agreement”, and advocated making the choices “when health and life are safe.”

However, MAS has control of both houses of Congress, making it key to giving the green light to the new law.

Meanwhile, the centrist Mesa considered it necessary to “end” the transitional government to make way for a new administration, but called for security measures to be taken in the face of the pandemic.

The Juntos party in Áñez will “abide by the date set by the Electoral Tribunal,” said leader Edwin Herrera, although he demanded that the TSE “protect the health of the population.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed the announcement and called on parties and authorities to cooperate fully with the TSE “in holding peaceful, transparent and inclusive elections.”

Likewise, Guterres said in a statement that the UN, with the European Union and some countries, will continue to provide technical assistance to the TSE, “including on mitigation measures that allow the elections to be held in the best possible sanitary conditions.” A last March survey places Arce with 33.3% of the voting intention, followed by Mesa (18.3%) and Áñez (16.9%).