LA PAZ, Mar 29 (.) – Bolivia reported its first coronavirus victim on Sunday, the 78-year-old woman who died of severe respiratory distress and pneumonia.

The woman contracted the virus through a family member who came from abroad to the city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra, the region most affected by Covid-19, which affects 81 people in Bolivia.

“The death of this patient and decompensation is (by) the age, 78 years old. So we recommend that the population take care of our older adults who are the most vulnerable and sensitive to this disease,” said the Minister of Health. , Aníbal Cruz, at a press conference.

On Saturday, Uruguay had registered its first death from coronavirus, a 71-year-old man who had been hospitalized in intensive care for several days in a private sanatorium in Montevideo. Days before, another Uruguayan with coronavirus had died, but the cause was terminal cancer.

(Report by Daniel Ramos, with additional report by Fabián Werner; Edited by Nicolás Misculin)