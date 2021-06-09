Bolivia made Chile’s night bitter in Santiago

SANTIAGO.

The Bolivia’s national team stole an unexpected 1-1 draw from an inefficient Chile visit who lost the chance to get into the qualifying zone for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, on Tuesday night in Santiago in the match that closed the eighth date of the World Cup.

The store opened the scoring at minute 69 with a header from Erick Pulgar, while the historical goalscorer of the Green, Marcelo Martins, scored a penalty penalty at 81.

The Red, which did not have Arturo Vidal, infected with covid-19, dominated most of the game and had multiple opportunities to get ahead on the scoreboard, but it was inefficient and a few minutes after opening the scoring, Bolivia tied it.

With this result, Chile stayed in seventh position with 6 points and Bolivia in eighth with five, only above Venezuela and Peru, both with 4, and below Brazil (18), Argentina (12), Ecuador (9), Uruguay and Colombia (8) and Paraguay (7).

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.