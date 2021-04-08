Bolivia looks forward to the production of biodiesel from garbage

El Alto (Bolivia), Apr 7 (EFE) .- Bolivia is interested in the production of biodiesel from garbage, as a result of a small pilot plant presented in the city of El Alto, the second most populated in the country, which produces this biofuel using plastic waste.

At the Heresi metallurgy pilot plant, located in the Nuevo Amanecer area in El Alto, the engineers presented this Wednesday to the Deputy Minister of High Energy Technologies, Álvaro Arnez, and to the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Freddy Mamani, the “conversion microreactor of the garbage in diesel “.

It is a small pilot plant that uses waste such as plastics, bags and tires to take them to a process where they go through a series of catalysts to condense them and generate diesel, the manager of the Heresi plant, Juan José Díaz, explained to Efe.

The biodiesel it produces was subjected to tests at the National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH) that verified that its production is of quality, the manager said.

The model industry can produce 112,000 liters per day, while the pilot plant presented to the authorities produces about 28 liters per day and uses approximately 90 tons of garbage, according to Díaz.

The idea is that this venture becomes a plant that produces “high quality” biodiesel, that is “friendly to the environment” and that it serves as an example so that it can be replicated in other regions.

“The country generates enough garbage so that Bolivia does not have to import a single liter of diesel,” said Díaz.

It is estimated that if a larger plant can be built in that city, some 35 million liters of this “biodiesel” can be produced annually, Díaz said.

STATE SUPPORT

Deputy Mamani indicated that one of the priorities of the Government of Luis Arce is to promote undertakings that help to substitute imports, so this project is of interest.

“We are willing to work,” Mamani said.

In the same way, Vice Minister Arnez stressed to Efe the importance of this pilot project in which it is considered to provide support so that it can grow and help reduce diesel imports.

According to the vice minister, annually between 1,200 and 1,400 million dollars is spent on the import of fuels, so that ventures that start on a “small scale” can help to reach the goal of reducing imports.

“The diesel and gasoline that is generated through this reactor has very little sulfur, almost minimal and generates the reduction of toxic gases,” said Arnez.

In 2018, former President Evo Morales announced Bolivia’s entry into the era of biofuels through a state policy in favor of bioethanol and biodiesel.

In addition, a biodiesel plant is under construction in the eastern region of Santa Cruz that is expected to be operating in 2024, with a state investment of 250 million dollars and that could produce three million barrels annually.

This renewable diesel plant will reuse waste and vegetable oils.

(c) EFE Agency