MADRID, May 31 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales has reproached the current president, Jeanine Áñez, who fights the coronavirus epidemic with tanks, and has assured that her party, the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS), will return to power.

“The pandemic is not fought with war tanks, neither rifles nor gases, but with the active presence of the State. Given the seriousness of the social situation, food is urgently needed and sanitary control,” Morales said from his exile in Buenos Aires. Aires in an interview with the Mexican newspaper ‘La Jornada’.

Morales has explained that he maintains contact with like-minded people within Bolivia and that is why he knows that “three war tanks have arrived in La Paz” that would be added to ten other battle tanks that arrived from Tapalca and Coro Coro last week. “From Patacamaya eight war tanks are going to arrive. 14 are in city regiments,” he indicated.

According to Morales, these movements of military forces are related to “a clear intention to maintain a supposed transitional government as a dictatorship that would prevent the elections.”

It has been six months since Áñez self-proclaimed herself president of Bolivia after Morales had to flee Bolivia after the Police and the Army withdrew her support. The MAS of Morales continues to control Parliament and has agreed to hold presidential elections, although they have had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“And we ask ourselves for what war tanks. The elections are not made with war tanks either,” Morales lamented. “The coronavirus, in addition to the tragedy that it means for the Bolivian people, came as a ring to the finger of the de facto government that was only transitional to suspend the elections scheduled for May 3 indefinitely,” he recalled.

For Morales, the “coup” was the “gringo against the Indian who had demonstrated what he could build, demonstrated that another world is possible, another Bolivia was possible.”

“It is a ‘de facto’ government, a dictatorship even the same and in other respects worse than those of Luis García Meza (1989-1981) and Hugo Bánzer (1971-1978). Bolivia is being governed by the Americans, by the CIA” , he has stated. In particular, he mentioned Áñez’s private adviser, Érick Foronda, who “was a spokesman for the US embassy.”

“The former Minister of Health (Marcelo Navajas) was the doctor at the United States Embassy and also has a private clinic, so in fact he could not occupy a Ministry of Health,” he said.

In addition, Morales has reproached the Government for not applying the rigid quarantine recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). “The situation of the most humble families is aggravated by the absence of the State,” he reproached.

On the pandemic, Morales has assured that “this third World War was won by China without firing a weapon.” “With such a population, 1.5 billion inhabitants, it has control of the situation while the world power, the United States, is the country with the highest death toll,” he said.