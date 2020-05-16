MADRID, May 16 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Bolivian presidential candidates have criticized the government of self-proclaimed President Jeanine Áñez for acquiring emergency ventilators, which are not suitable for continued intensive care treatment.

Politicians have ugly “irresponsible”, “inconceivable” and “inadmissible” purchase and have demanded explanations and clarify responsibilities. So far 170 of the 500 respirators purchased by the Government have arrived in Bolivia.

“Resources are scarce and the health situation is serious. That is why spending significant sums for ventilators who do not help patients in ICUs is not responsible (…). It shows a lack of efficiency and transparency in the face of this crisis”, Presidential candidate Carlos Mesa has pointed out through Twitter.

The head of the Pediatric Intensive Therapy service at the San Juan de Dios Regional Hospital in Tarija, Nils Cazón, warned that the equipment purchased by the Government “are emergency respirators for a few hours, to have a patient for a time, but not they are intensive care respirators. “

Movement for Socialism candidate Luis Arce has called the purchase of respirators “inconceivable”. “The quarantine is prolonged because the Bolivian Government continues to act late and negligently. Ventilators for Intensive Care Units are urgent, and after months equipment that is not suitable for patients with Covid-19 who need hospitalization in ICUs arrives. Inconceivable!” , he pointed out on Twitter.

On Friday, the candidate for the Libre 21 alliance, Jorge Tuto Quiroga, indicated that “the news (of) that the late respirators would not be suitable for intensive care, would be inadmissible.” “The authorities owe an explanation to Bolivia,” he riveted.

For the presidential candidate for the Creemos alliance, Luis Fernando Camacho, it is “a mockery”. “They spent five million dollars on respirators that are not used for intensive therapy,” he reproached.

The Minister of Health himself, Marcelo Navajas, has recognized that the first respirators arrived are emergency devices. “The highly complex ones, which are the conventional ones, are arriving next week the first 134 respirators and they will also be distributed throughout the country according to the needs of each department,” he told Bolivian television.