Coronavirus cases continue to increase in Bolivia, 1,016 in the last 24 hours and reaching 28,503 positives across the country. The pandemic has caused a strong economic and health crisis, leaving many families unable to cope with the situation. Jeanine Áñez, President of Bolivia, wants to help her population with various economic bonuses and now accommodating various facilities such as hospitals.

Hospitals in Santa Cruz and Cochabamba

The number of coronavirus infections continues to grow and hospitals are not able to cope with saturation of the patient. The municipalities of Santa Cruz and Cochabamba have decided to accommodate fairgrounds and soccer stadiums as health centers. of isolation of patients by coronavirus, stages such as the Integration of Yapacaní.

Fernando Hurtado, president of the Chamber of Industry, Commerce, Services and Tourism of Santa Cruz, commented that the Fexpocrus fairground will be enabled to become a recovery center for patients with coronavirus“In addition to the recovery center, we join the provision of medical and biosafety supplies to the doctors and nurses who are on the front line.”

The new hospital centers will start with 100 beds in order to reach 600 beds. “It is calculated that within 10 days the first pavilion will be prepared and as more resources enter, more health centers will be enabled,” added Hurtado. The goal is to decongest hospitals with the first symptoms of the coronavirus.

The Alalay Trade Fair Field, Cochabamba, has requested permission from the City Mayor’s Office to receive the first cases of coronavirus. Mayor José María Leyes reported last week that an agreement was reached with the Government to feed people that are on the premises.