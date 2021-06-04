Bolivia comes out of its slump by beating Venezuela

06/04/2021 at 03:01 CEST

EFE / La Paz

A double by striker Marcelo Martins Moreno and a bit from Diego Bejarano sealed the first Bolivia victory in the South American qualifiers of the World Cup in Qatar, for 3-1 over Venezuela in the 3,640 meters of altitude of La Paz. La Verde reached 4 points after five games played and left the basement of the classification. Martins Moreno’s goals were in minute 5 and 83, Bejarano’s in 60. The discount for Vinotinto was provided in the 26th by Jhon Chancellor.

Bolivia started with momentum on the opponent’s goal, and proof of this was the goal of Martins who arrived in the first minutes after controlling a center that came from the left and defining with a good right hand.

In the following minutes the locals sought to expand the account with arrivals from Henry Vaca and approaches from Martins that lacked effectiveness. Even a header from the Brazilian Cruzeiro striker hit the post after a play in which a mistake by goalkeeper Graterol caused a play in which Bolivia seconds before almost scored the second goal.

However, when Green played better, the Venezuela draw when Chancellor He took advantage of a rebound from Bolivian goalkeeper Carlos Lampe after a powerful free kick.

The temporary tie dislodged Bolivia, which in its attempt to seek the rival goal and rebuild left spaces in defense that generated wasted options for Vinotinto.

At the beginning of the second half, the dynamics were similar since each Bolivian attack attempt gave rise to counterattacks from Venezuela. Given this, the Green redoubled the pressure on the attack front with the entry of Gilbert Álvarez to generate a couple more occasions.

In minute 60 came the award for those led by the Venezuelan coach César Farías since Bejarano he hit a header to make it 2-1 on the scoreboard after a Juan Carlos Arce corner kick.

After the goal, the Green did not lower the pressure and after a couple of attempts Martins made it 3-1 in the 83rd minute with an accurate header, with the second personal goal in the duel.