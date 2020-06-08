La Paz, Jun 7 . .- The Bolivian health authorities warned this Sunday by sanctioning those who want to profit from the sale of hyperimmune blood plasma to treat COVID-19 and recalled that it is a crime to commercialize human blood and it’s components.

The Ministry of Health released a statement to that effect against “multiple complaints received for illegal charges” that some people who recovered from the disease intend to make to donate their plasma for the treatment of other patients.

The note recalls that the Law on Transfusion Medicine and Blood Banks, in force since 1996, establishes that the remuneration or commercialization of human blood and its components is strictly prohibited.

It also indicates that any violation of the provisions of that norm will be typified and sanctioned as an attack against public health, a crime punishable by between one to ten years in prison.

The ministry also recalled that the Unified Health Insurance covers the cost of diagnosis, hospitalization and treatment of people who test positive for COVID-19.

This week there were reports of attempts to sell hyperimmune plasma, especially through social networks.

In response to the complaints, the deputy Amilcar Barral, from the Democratic Unit force, announced to the media that together with six other parliamentarians they will propose a law to obtain “immediately” and free of charge the plasma of those who recover from the disease.

The Bolivian interim government approved last month a protocol for the transfusion of hyperimmune plasma for therapeutic purposes in COVID-19 under informed consent and after a study to see if the infected person can receive this treatment.

The Ministry of Health explained at the time that pregnant women, those who are breastfeeding or patients who received various blood transfusions, among others, cannot receive this plasma, while donors must be of legal age and not have had complications.

There have been some successful cases that received this treatment, such as that of a 54-year-old man from a rural municipality in La Paz who received medical discharge on Saturday after having spent 17 days in intensive care at the La Portada Municipal Hospital in La Paz.

The man, who was the first patient to receive a plasma transfusion at that hospital, recovered favorably and promised that he would donate his plasma to help other patients, the mayor of La Paz said in a statement.

With some 11 million inhabitants, Bolivia reports 454 deaths and 13,358 infected with COVID-19, according to official data.

The country has relaxed the quarantine in some regions since last Monday, in an attempt to reactivate its economy, although it remains strict in the areas hardest hit by the disease.

.