MADRID, May 30 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The NGO Amnesty International (AI) has asked this Friday the current Bolivian Government, led by self-proclaimed interim president, Jeanine Áñez, to refrain from “harassing” and “threatening” political opponents.

Specifically, AI has listed that the harassment and the threat are carried out through “legal provisions, criminal proceedings, public statements or arrests.”

Likewise, it has articulated its request with the case of the arrest of Judge Hugo Huacani, arrested by the Police shortly before starting a hearing to determine the precautionary measures against the former Minister of Health, Marcejo Navajas, for the case of the purchase of 170 respirators. with an alleged cost overrun in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization, which has criticized the judge’s arrest, has considered that the Bolivian Prosecutor’s Office should carry out an investigation into the circumstances of the arrest of Huacani and take those suspected of holding criminal responsibility for this fact to Justice.

Huacani was released a day after his arrest, following a court ruling that declared it “illegal”. According to AI, that same day, the La Paz Prosecutor’s Office reported that he had not participated in the judge’s arrest or issued an arrest warrant against him.

Thus, the NGO has specified, the Government Minister, Arturo Murillo, later admitted having ordered his arrest because he disagreed with the judge’s decision to stop preventive detention for a terrorism case in force against former Presidency Minister Juan Ramón Quintana , belonging to the party of former President Evo Morales, Movement to Socialism (MAS).

For this reason, Amnesty International considers that Huacani’s detention was “arbitrary”. Furthermore, said arrest and the accusation made by the Ministry of Government “could affect the independence of the judicial process, which would make it possible to clarify criminal responsibilities for the alleged misuse of resources intended to guarantee the life and health of patients in need of care.”

On the other hand, AI has highlighted that the Bolivian Armed Forces have been a “key actor” in the repression of the social protests that arose in November 2019, after the general elections that led to Morales’s resignation for “irregularities”, his establishment in Argentina and the assumption of the post of president by Áñez.

Amnesty International stressed that “the authorities responded violently to criticism, protests, scrutiny by the media and even to incidents of violence by third parties.”

Data from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) show that at least 35 people lost their lives and more than 500 were injured by the actions of the Bolivian Armed Forces against protesters. “And those events continue with impunity,” AI has lamented.

Gustavo Torrico, a MAS deputy, was also arrested, as were several former Morales ministers, who consider himself the victim of a “coup d’état” because he resigned from the post after being so suggested by the Armed Forces and the Police. Consequently, it does not recognize the Government of Áñez.

Morales himself has been denounced for sedition and terrorism before the Bolivian courts and for crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court (ICC) for a telephone conversation in which he allegedly ordered to encircle the main cities of the country to force the fall of the interim government of Jeanine Áñez and her return to power.

OTHER ACTIONS

Also, the agency has highlighted with “concern” other circumstances. Thus, he has alluded to “public threats issued by authorities of the current government against political leaders accused of ‘misinforming’ and against journalists accused of ‘sedition’.”

In parallel, he has referred to the arrest of “67 political actors” accused of participating in “destabilization and disinformation movements”, of “virtual war” against the Government and the publication of Supreme Decree 4200 – finally repealed – -, which caused great controversy for establishing that those who “misinform or generate uncertainty to the population” would be prosecuted for crimes against public health.

Thus, Amnesty International considers that the environment of harassment and threats to political or perceived opponents

as such it is “worrying”.

Furthermore, it has insisted that such harassment could unduly limit freedom of expression in the country, by generating censorship of political leaders, journalists and human rights defenders, including health workers.

“This can be perceived by other powerful actors as a dangerous message of tolerance towards acts that threaten or censor contrary opinions and as a carte blanche for impunity,” the agency has settled.