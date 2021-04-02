Bolillo Gómez tested positive for coronavirus

04/02/2021 at 4:48 AM CEST

The Powerful De La Montaña had a strong blow in the last hours when confirming that his coach, Hernán Darío Gómez, tested positive for the coronavirus. The 65-year-old coach began to feel symptoms and after a couple of days the PCR was done in which the diagnosis was confirmed.

TEAM COMMUNICATION

After presenting mild symptoms, Professor Hernán Darío Gómez underwent a PCR test which yielded a positive result for Covid 19. The technical director of the professional campus is in isolation with all the biosecurity measures for him and his relatives; this is developed under the strict control of the medical department and its corresponding EPS. He is in good health and aware of all the news that happens in the first team. The RED Family wishes him a speedy recovery and awaits him to continue reaping many joys together.

This is not the first time that Medellín has been affected by the virus in recent days. In recent weeks they suffered from an outbreak in which 10 players, several members of the coaching staff and even the press officer, tested positive for covid-19. This complicated a lot for the red box last weekend when they had several casualties to face Atlético Nacional in the Clásico de La Montaña.

With this positive, Gómez will be away from the bench during the next two dates in which they will face Deportivo Pereira and Alianza Petrolera. It will have to be when the former Panamanian team will be negative in order to be eligible again to return to the Paisa bench.