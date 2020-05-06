The stellar bowler Rolando Antonio Sebelén has his name inscribed in the golden pages of this sport. As a youth he achieved the first game of 300 in his career.

In 1990 he became the first player to throw a perfect game at the Central American and Caribbean Games, the 16th edition of which took place in Mexico.

In 2018, during a tournament held in New York with the participation of the best professionals in the United States, he had such an outstanding participation that he won the PBA50 Rookie of the Year award.

Rolando Antonio has a game record of 300, with a total of 53 in events held in leagues, invitational, Central American and Caribbean and Pan American, which places him among the best bowlers in the area.

He started in this elegant sport at the age of 10 years, when his father, the immortal of Sport Rolando Sebelén took him to the disappeared Bolerama Naco, where he made his first shots.

After the inauguration of the Sebelén Bowling Center, a new stage of his life in the sport began, in which he has achieved great successes.

“I have great memories in my career as a top-level athlete, with the victories, in addition to the gold medal that we won to the United States, in the Pan-American Bowling, held in Wichita, something great, since no country had beaten the North Americans in his house in an event of this nature, ”he said.

Sebelén belongs to a bowling family that raises the name of the Dominican Republic in international events.

He becomes the second international player to win the PBA50 Rookie of the Year award, after the Venezuelan and Hall of Fame member Amule Monacelli.

“My impression immediately was the great quality of the bolicheros,” Sebelen, 50, said of his first experience in the PBA competition. “Being able to perform with the players I saw on television was very exciting for me,” he added.

After his performance, the outstanding player said: “I am very proud, it has been a great effort, in front of many quality players and winning the Rookie of the Year award is a triumph that I will never forget.”

He indicated that his family is very happy with this award.

He also revealed that he received the news from the PBA executives and said that “I cannot hide my emotion.”

He considered that the award has great significance, “because the other winners are from the elite of international bowling.” He recalled that the gold medal in the Pan American Bowling Alleys was achieved by the team consisting of his father Rolando, his brother Rolly, Miguel Ventura and his cousin Ranier Sebelén.

He thanks his father and his family, as well as his companions on the court, for their performance in bowling events.

