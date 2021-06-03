Bolelli and Gonzalez get their place in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros

06/03/2021

On at 19:15 CEST

The Italian tennis player Simone bolelli, number 54 of the ATP and the Argentine player Maximo gonzalez, number 42 of the ATP won in one hour and seven minutes by 6-2 and 6-3 to the french players Fabrice Martin Y Jeremy chardy, number 28 of the ATP and number 30 of the ATP respectively in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros. After this result, the players will be in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

The losing pair did not manage to break the serve at all, while the winners, for their part, did it 3 times. In addition, Bolelli and Gonzalez had a 72% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and achieved 77% of the service points, while the data of their opponents is 65% effectiveness, 4 double faults and 56% of points obtained at service.

After this match, the round of 16 will take place where Bolelli and Gonzalez will face off against the Serbian players Nikola Cacic Y Tomislav Brkic.

This championship takes place in Paris from May 30 to June 12 on exterior clay. A total of 64 couples participate in this competition.