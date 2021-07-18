Bolaños refuse to modify the Constitution or the laws after the ruling of the TC

The new Minister of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory, Félix Bolaños (Photo: Javier Lizón / .)

The new Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, has defended this Sunday that the declaration of the state of alarm at the beginning of the COVID pandemic was the correct thing and has assured that “we must not touch the Constitution or the laws”, after the judgment of the Constitutional Court (TC) that declared unconstitutional some measures such as home confinement.

The member of the Executive has spoken about it in an interview in El País. Bolaños has argued that the measures applied by the Executive were effective and the laws were sufficient, since they allowed to save lives and has rejected the possibility of having decreed the state of emergency. “We wanted the maximum of protection to the lives with the minimum affectation to the rights”, has pointed out.

The Constitutional debate on the umbrella is not important, but the measures taken Felix Bolaños, Minister of the Presidency

In his opinion, the measures taken by the Government after the outbreak of the pandemic were comparable to those of the rest of European countries. “The Constitutional debate on the umbrella is not important, but the measures taken,” he pointed out, after stating that the “legal response” has not been overthrown with the ruling and that it is a “doctrinal debate.”

The renewal of the CGPJ and the ‘procés’

The other two major issues addressed by the Minister of the Presidency in the interview correspond to the state of negotiations with the PP to renew the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) and with those of the Generalitat of Catalonia within the framework of the discussion table.

Regarding the first, Félix Bolaños has admitted that there is no contact with the PP for the renewal of the judicial body, but assures that he is going to establish it because “we are already late.” This affirmation has landed after the recent declarations of Pablo Casado, who has assured that they will not agree to anything until the independence of the judges is reinforced.

After the summer we will sit at the dialogue table to seek solutions, but always within the Constitution and the law. Felix Bolaños, on the negotiation table with the Government

Regarding the negotiations with the Government, the minister has specified that the stage of the sovereign process “is ending” and a new one begins, “the search for solutions” that has opened the granting of pardons and the commitment to the agreed. “After the summer we will sit at the dialogue table to seek solutions, but always within the Constitution and the law,” he recalled.

