At least 70 people died in Nigeria after an attack by the Islamist group Boko Haram A village in the northeastern state of Borno, the main stronghold of the jihadist insurgency, military sources reported on Wednesday.

Men on motorcycles and armed with AK-47 they invaded the village of Faduma Koloram, in the state of Borno, burning their homes and stealing more than a thousand cattle, an anonymous security source tells the local newspaper The Cable on condition of anonymity.

“They accused the local people of spying on them and promised that they would teach them a lesson. Literally all the houses in the town were burned, ”continues this same source, who argues as a pretext for the attack the supposed exchange of information between residents and security forces.

Boko Haram was created in 2002 in the town of Maiduguri (Northeast Nigeria) by the spiritual leader Mohameh Yusuf with the purpose of denouncing the abandonment to which the authorities had plunged a marginalized and impoverished north of the country.

At that time it was only carrying out attacks against the nigerian police, representing the State, but since Yusuf was killed by agents in 2009, the group radicalized and began a bloody campaign to impose an Islamic state.

Since then, northeast Nigeria – and in recent years the areas of Cameroon, Chad and Niger in turn with the Lake Chad basin- they live under a double jihadist threat.

In the last decade both Boko Haram, and later its split on Islamic State In the West African province (ISWAP), more than 27,000 people have been killed and nearly three million displaced from their homes, according to UN data.

