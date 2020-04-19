The global health crisis of coronavirus It has caused all the sports in the world to be affected due to the quarantine in place in most countries on the planet. One of the affected competitions has been Olympic Games from Tokyo, which were originally going to be held at the end of next August.

A few weeks ago the International Olympic Committee confirmed that the Olympic Games were postponed until 2021, when the world has probably managed to return to normal. This decision has affected the career of many athletes.

Seven years later, legend has it the rim is still rattling from this @andrewbogut jam– 2013 Western Conference First Round || #WarriorsArchive pic.twitter.com/x6pSTmQa2t – Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 19, 2020

Among these athletes is Andrew Bogut, champion of the NBA in 2015 with Golden State Warriors and current player of the Sidney Kings of Australia. The 35-year-old center says he had planned to play the Games with the Australian team, but now he is considering his retirement more than ever:

“I have not been practicing much basketball since the season ended, really. Being able to kiss my children and say good night to them is currently the important thing, and it is what I really appreciate and worry about. Right now I don’t know if my physique will last another year. More. I can get out of bed and play a game, but training five or six times a week I don’t think my body will allow it. “

“The team that Australia can have with the presence of Ben (Simmons) can be one of the best in our history. Being part of that is something I would really like, but the body is what it is and I am not going to force it too much. “

.