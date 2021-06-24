Bogus delivery men tied up older residents and stole $ 100,000 from a home in the Bronx

Three armed robbers posing as delivery men entered the home of an older couple in The Bronx (NYC), tied and threatened them at gun point, and took $ 100,000.

The suspects appeared on East 177th Street and Cross Bronx Expressway in Van Nest around 8:20 am on June 7, and one of them claimed they had an assigned delivery for that residence, NYPD said yesterday.

When a 61-year-old man opened the door, the invaders entered the house – one of them displaying a weapon – and forced him into a back room, where his wife was.

The older man was tied up and both victims were threatened with a pistol, while two of the suspects searched the residence for valuables. The trio grabbed $ 100,000 in cash and fled in a white SUV, according to surveillance video, the New York Post reported.

Both victims refused medical attention. It is not clear if the thieves knew of the presence of so much cash in that house.

No arrests have been made. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.